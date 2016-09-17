SFI To Launch Ghana Peace Awards On Tuesday

Stability Foundation International (SFI) has announced that the official launch of the Ghana Peace Awards will take place on Tuesday, September 20 at the conference hall of the Ghana Police headquarters in Accra.

The event which will be chaired by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor, will be used to outdoor the national peace song composed by 22 Ghanaian musicians and produced by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

The musicians who were featured in the peace song and others who have been made peace ambassadors have all been invited to perform their various peace songs at the event.

The launch of the Ghana Peace Awards is expected to attract all the presidential candidates of all the various political parties, Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary-General, Prophet T.B Joshua and a host of others.

Being organised in collaboration with the National Peace Council, the Ghana Peace Awards is aimed at recognising the work of individuals, including celebrities and organisations that have made significant contributions towards promoting and fostering peace.

They further added that the award scheme is to also promote peace ahead of this year's elections.

The awards ceremony, according to the organisers, will take place on Saturday, October 29 at the National Theatre in Accra.

They promised Ghanaians that maiden the edition of the awards ceremony would be a memorable one.

