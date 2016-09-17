My Ideal Man Should Have Foresight And Money - Kaakie

Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 17 September 2016 09:49 CET

Source: thebigtriceonline.com
Sankwas hitmaker, Kaakie has disclosed what she wants in a man she would love to date.

Kaakie was on Live FM and when asked by KOD what are the qualities of her ideal man, she mentioned height, complexion among others.

‘Well, I’m not that type who I mean wants her man to be like this, to be like that before I would date him, but my man has to be dark, tall, has foresight, and money as well”.

Kaakie also disclosed what she is about to drop back-to-back hit songs soon.

General News

