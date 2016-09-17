Hiplife musician Kwabena Kwabena has said he is not a member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), though he composes campaign songs for Nana Akufo- Addo, flagbearer of the party.

Speaking to Nii Arday Clegg Snr. on the Morning Starr, the ‘Adult Music’ singer emphasised that he is not an NPP supporter and remains apolitical.

“As a musician you have a contribution to the development of your country and as an artiste you have a role to do something to serve the people with your talent," Kwabena Kwabena remarked.

He added: "I don’t belong to any political party, I’m a Ghanaian… I will throw my endorsement behind any Ghanaian I believe is ready to do something or has something to offer this country… who will ensure our roads are properly done, pavements, play grounds etc and I will throw my weight behind anyone who will make these dreams come true.

"I believe irrespective of what party you belong, if you love Ghana so much, the last thing you want is to sit down for even one pesewa to be wasted and that is the kind of leaders I pray the good Lord gives Ghana.”

Asked whether he was invited by Nana Addo to compose the campaign song, Kwabena Kwabena stated he did it out of his own free will and he was never paid for it.

Kwabena Kwabena and Veteran Highlife Musician, Daddy Lumba have recently put together a new song to support the campaign of the NPP ahead of the December 7, elections.

The duo have released similar songs during the previous elections to support Nana Akufo-Addo.