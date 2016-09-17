Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Music News | 17 September 2016

Shattawale & Stonebwoy To Perform At 2016 International Reggae And World Music Awards

By Jullie Jay-Kanz

With only 3 weeks left until the longest running award ceremony for Reggae & World music takes place, 'Martins International' has finally announced this year's performers for the 2016 IRAWMA Awards.

On October 2, inside the Coral Springs Center for the Arts attendees can expect a diverse mix of artists that will grace the stage.

Performers include Tarrus Riley- Dean Fraser & The Black Soil Band, Gramps Morgan of Morgan Heritage, Nesbeth, The Cables, Don Andre, X-Tassy (Haiti), Lt. Stitchie, Daniel Musgrove, Kay Morris (Gospel Act), Mylo Nandez(Latin Artist), Jamaican/African Dance Troops, with more to be added.

Africa wasn't left out as Ghana's Shattawale and Stonebwoy will also be gracing the alongside the above mentioned artistes.

The 2016 IRAWMA Award will also recognize IRIE FM(Jamaica), and VP Records for their contributions to the music industry with the 'Special Legacy Award.

In honor of hosting the IRAWMA Awards in one of the biggest diasporas for the Caribbean community, South Florida, 3 Jamaican/Floridians will be awarded for their 'Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry.' Recipients are songwriterDanny Breakenridge, drummer Desmond Gaynor-Code Red Band and Radio DJ, Mikey Brown, of Mikey B. Promotions and WAVS FM.

The celebration ceremony will be hosted by Comedian and DanceMaster G.T. Taylor of IRIE Fm Radio in Jamaica, Tanto Irie of Hot 105 FM and Yvette Marshall of Wiz Communication and WAVS Radio. The VIP Reception will be hosted by Comedian Gary Gunter with music by DJ P.E.A.C.E.

