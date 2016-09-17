Listen Up - Asenso - Jaara (Prod By Konfem)

As promised earlier, Eagle Eye Records brings to us the latest single from Asenso.

Produced by Konfem, the high life song is titled Jaara.

Asenso has promised to thrill music lovers with good music and JAARA here is just a snippet of the fun he has for music lovers.

Before you download Jaara, dont listen to the song if your special someone is not with you because I'm missing mine already.

Listen/Download the song from below...

http://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/jaara