Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry all set for live DVD launch of TMCube debut album

All is set for the sixth anniversary concert of the Ministers Music Ministry on Sunday.

The Ministers Music Ministry is a youthful non-denominational choir that presents original yet contemporary gospel music with the sole purpose to inspire and uplift the saints through creative live ministrations.It’s a youth focused ministry that shares Gods word in song.

The energetic choir came into existence six years ago and seems to impress many who seek to enjoy good gospel music. Made up of fresh upcoming talents spanning various denominations, the young group has shared the stage with many local artistes including , VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle, gospel giant Ohemaa Mercy, Qwesi Oteng, Cyndy Thompson just to name a few.

From the ecstasy of partaking in splendid video shoot sessions from the Aburi mountain right down to recording sessions down in the studio, every minute of this journey has been amazing.

With a youthful and exuberant team bent on showcasing and highlighting the faithfulness of the God that we serve, the Ministers Music Ministry has not relented on broadcasting our Jesus to all and sundry through conventional, digital and social media platforms.

We intend to reach all with the message of “Praise” and its relevance whether we happy or sad, in challenging and good moments….

Rehersal moments with guest artistes and ministrations in various churches has already gingered the atmosphere of praise within us. The thought of crowning it all at Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry with these guest artistes would be indeed a sight to behold.

The ministry holds an event dubbed “JESUS ROCKS” annually with the main aim of winning souls and populating the heavenly realms. The group which takes inspiration from up and coming contemporary gospel artistes and aim to thrill their audience with native, yet up-to-date music.

God, the harmonious creator of music has filled our lips with heart felt praise as a gift to all and sundry.

After patiently waiting on God over the years we are set to outdoor our “maiden album “at this year’s JESUS ROCKS concert with a live recording and an album launch.

This year’s programme, themed ‘My Best Praise’, seeks to appreciate God’s awesome wonder and splendor for His unfailing love towards the ministry.

The night will see a great display of present-day gospel music featured by the likes of Dinah Hammond, Rev. Denzel and Selina Boateng. This year is set to be better and given the awareness people have of the choir, we have no other choice than to give God our best praise at the event.

Come let’s celebrate the Lord together! Praising him with our strings and flutes, with a clash of cymbals, with tambourines and loud clanging cymbals!!!!

We are all kinds of psyched to join with the angels in praise for Sunday. Are you?

The Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry auditorium has been fitted with all kinds of lighting and props in anticipation for the day and a pool of our CDs on the maiden launch of the “Woye” album specially made for everyone of you.

Our Christian families from various countries are staying awake to stream live on youtube to enjoy every tiny gist of the program.

You are right here with us and you cannot miss Sunday for the world!

Join us at the Charismatic Evanglistic Ministry this Sunday to have a taste of heavenly praise. It's at 4.30pm.

Story by Myjoyonline