Joy Prime and Republic of Korea sign Partnership Agreement

Joy Prime, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group and the Embassy of the Republic of South Korea on Thursday, September 15, have signed a Partnership Agreement to give viewers more compelling Korean Drama Content and Entertainment.

Joy Prime is the newest of channels on the platform which started transmission on March 1, with the sole purpose of providing prime entertainment for the family.

Since then, the channel has grown in popularity and won several awards for its amazing and quality programmes.

So far, Joy Prime is the only channel in Ghana to dedicate significant time to promote and screen Korean series. Some popular series aired so far include Lee San and Jewel in the Palace which have become the favourite of Ghanaians.

Present at the signing ceremony were the South Korean Ambassador, Lyeo Woon-Ki; the Consul, Mincheol Shin; Programmes Director for Multi TV, Mr Abdulai Awudu and the Channel Manager of Joy Prime, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong.

Mr Woon-Ki speaking at the signing ceremony said, “the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Korea have enjoyed fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship over the years and today’s ceremony is to further deepen the relationship and forge long-term collaboration on content and Entertainment.”

Mr Shin believes this strategic cooperation will see the two organisations combine efforts and share resources in order to exchange cultures and entertain Ghanaians better.

Mr Awudu on his part said the agreement is “historic in the sense that we are demonstrating a spirit in which the diplomatic community interacts with the Private Sector to create a cultural exchange that is beneficial to both parties.”

“This agreement is very significant as it would broaden our Korean content base and enrich our offering to viewers,” Nana Sarpong said, adding “We see the opportunity, and I think the rest is a benefit to advertisers and consumers.”

Joy Prime is available in Ghana and across West Africa via free to air DTT Platform, DSTV Channel 281, GoTV Channel 180 and also available via satellite on the MultiTV Digibox.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Linda B