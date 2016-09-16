Mercury Quaye to host 'Gold Rush' party to celebrate birthday

Ace radio presenter, Mercury Quaye, popularly known in the Ghanaian entertainment circles as “The Hypeman” says his birthday party this year promises to be the best yet.

The host of late afternoon show, Cruise Control on Hitz FM celebrates his birthday on Friday, September 16 and is preparing for his annual birthday bash dubbed “Gold Rush”.

He will host a number of celebrities on Friday at Plot7, Nyaniba Estates in Labone for a big party.

Some of the celebrities expected to grace the occasion include 4x4, VVIP, Tinny, Gloria Sarfo and Nana Akua Addo.

The DJ who is the brain behind the youth movement on radio “The Turn Up Army” explained the rationale behind the name “Gold Rush.”

He said the “Gold” signifies wealth whilst the “Rush” represented passion for greatness – two key attributes he cherishes in life.

The dress code for the event is a classy black with a touch of gold.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Alberta Sorgbordjor