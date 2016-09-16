Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
16 September 2016

I'm Now HIV Free - Dzidzor Mensah

Source: GhanaCelebrities.Com

Former Ghana AIDS Commission ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has announced that as of this moment, her blood is entirely HIV free.

Dzidzor Mensah took to social media to make the announcement late Thursday, saying that tests at this moment shows there’s no trace of the virus in her blood.

Dzidzor Mensah was HIV/AIDS Ambassador for numerous years, but later became embroiled in scandal when she came to deny she ever had HIV. She later recanted, saying the social stigma from being publicly branded as HIV positive and its effects on her children led her to deny her status.

After years of treatments on anti-retrovirals – these stop the virus from multiplying and in effect boosts the body’s immune system to fight off the virus – it seems there is no trace of the virus left in her blood. Anti retrovirals usually reduce the trace of HIV in the blood to negligible levels, but her current situation is not exactly unheard of.

Dzidzor wrote on Facebook –
God I bless your name. I have good news to share with my loved onse. After nine years, I’m totally healed by the blood of Jesus. All confirmation shows there’s no trace of Hiv virus in my blood. I have waited for this day with Faith and am smiling and rejoicing with my family for such a wonderful news. But am only sad that the man of God that was used to performe this miracle doesn’t want to take the glory. Hallelujah !!!!!

