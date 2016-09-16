ATV Grabs Nomination At RTP Awards 2016

Amansan Television, a channel from the First Digital family has been nominated at this year’s Radio and Television Personality Awards.

At the 2016 nominee unveiling in Accra on Thursday, the channel that is known for promoting local content made it into a list of 11 finalists for the Digital TV Channel category.

Thursday’s launch at the Alisa Hotel was attended by industry persons ahead of the final event on October 22.

Digital TV Channel Of The Year 2016

1. PRAISE TV

2. ATV

3. OCEANS TV

4. MAXX TV

5. TV7

6. 4SYTE TV

7. OBTV

8. ANGEL TV

9. ADOM TV

10. JOY NEWS TV

11. GTV SPORTS PLUS