Dancehall News | 16 September 2016 16:30 CET

Black Prophet Records Songs With Tarrus Riley & Duane StephensonAhead of Album Release

By Jullie Jay-Kanz (HelloGh.com)

Ghana based reggae sensation Black Prophet seems to make a mark with his looming studio album .

The "Legal Stranger" hitmaker who is buzzing on social media with his album release was spotted in a photo with multiple award winning legendary Jamaican roots reggae musician Tarrus Riley in a studio recording a song together.

According to sources , Black Prophet has being in Jamaica working unreservedly ahead of his album release as he was also seen in a video shoot with " August Town" hitmaker Duane Stephenson.

The album labelled "Stories of Life according to the reggae singer is his best album so far and will be set for release this Friday, 16th September, 2016.

In anticipation and enthusiasm he posted on his facebook page saying:

"Give Thanks for your patience ...My long awaited album has arrived

'Stories of Life' ..I do believed my best album so far...

Available to download on ITunes and CD Format from VP/VPAL MUSIC from this Friday...I hope you will enjoy the Vibes...Share the Love ..Tell your friends about Black Prophet for I value your continuing Support...May JAH Bless you all."

Source: Jullie Jay-Kanz

TIME THAT IS NOT PERCEIVED WITH YOUR HEART IS LOST
By: akoaso-HH
