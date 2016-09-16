Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 16 September 2016 16:21 CET

Don't Demand Payola For Playing Patriotic Songs- Brother Sammy

By SeanCitygh.com

Sensational Ghanaian worshiper, Brother Sammy has called on radio DJs accross the country to help freely promote his peace song, 'Oman Ba Pa' released this year since the song is meant to promote peace.

According to Sammy, some DJs are requesting for 'Payola'(money) before they start playing the song on air but he believes because the song stands for peace, DJs should help promote it freely as part of their share to promote peace especially ahead of this year's general elections.

His song, 'Oman Ba Pa' since its release in August this year has received commendations from the public.

The song touches on ones responsibility as a citizen of Ghana in ensuring a peaceful and a sound nation to live, especially ahead of this year's general elections slated for December 7.

