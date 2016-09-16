Davido overthrows Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz as Africa's Instagram King

Award-winning Nigerian musician Davido is Africa’s new king on Instagram with 2.9 million followers which makes him unseat Tanzanian hitmaker Diamond Platnumz, Naseeb Abdul Juma, who commands 2.7 million supporters.

Nigeria’s Wizkid, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, comes on strongly on the heels of Diamond Platinums with 2.5 Million followers to boot.

Another Nigerian vocalist, lyricist, entertainer, and performer Tiwa Savage, Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, swoops into case a clean 2.3 million instagram devotees.

Closing the Top 5 list, Nigerian multi-award winning producer, Don Jazzy, Michael Collins Ajereh, has a cool 2.2 million adherents monitoring him on Instagram.