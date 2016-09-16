Wiyaala Excited To Share Stage With Chaka Chaka

One of Ghana's biggest current music exports, Wiyaala, has stated that meeting and sharing the same stage with South African music star, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, at this year's Vodafone African Legends Night is a dream come true.

Yvonne will be headlining this year's show together with Wiyaala, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Akosua Agyapong and Nana Tuffuor on September 24 at the State Banquet Hall.

The young energetic singer who described Yvonne as her idol took to Twitter to share her admiration for the Princess of Africa. “It's an honour to be supporting the Princess of Afropop @ YvonneChakaX2 . # dreamscometrue ,” wrote Wiyaala whose genre of music is seen to be truly Afro-pop fused with African roots and contemporary world pop music.

Yvonne is expected to thrill her Ghanaian fans to some of her popular songs from her repertoire such as 'I'm In Love With The DJ', 'I'm Burning Up', 'Thank You Mr DJ', 'Umqombothi', among others on the night.

The artiste who was once named by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 40 most powerful African celebrities has performed for Queen Elizabeth, former US President, Bill Clinton, Ex-South African President, Thabo Mbeki and many other world leaders.

