Lucky Mensah's Switch To NPP Is A Stomach Change - Ekow Micah

Legendary highlife and reggae artist,Ekow Micah has described his colleague musician Lucky Mensah’s switch from the national Democratic Congress(NDC} to the New Patriotic Party(NPP) as a stomach change.

The popular highlife/reggae music star was answering a question with regards to how he perceives Lucky Mensah’s severed ties with the governing National Democratic Congress after releasing a series of songs to canvass votes for them (NDC) during the 2008/2012 general elections.

Lucky mensah had said that he regrets campaigning for the NDC since he is now seen as a liar for following a party that has failed citizens and now campaigning for the opposition New Patriotic Party ahead of this year’s elections

Expressing his candid opinion on the matter which has created elephantine controversies within the showbiz fraternity, and in the general public at large, the “Aba” hitmaker, Ekow Micah indicated that,Lucky mensah’s switch is not dignified.

“Lucky Mensah has proven that he is selfish and a joker.Oh Yes,he is a funny guy.Because when he released “Uncle Attah” a song he produced to malign the governing party, the government gave him some money and he immediately redrew the song and campaigned for them instead.

“Because he has squandered the money they gave him, he is now saying things are not going on well and has switched back to NPP-This shows that the change he is pursuing is never a dignified change but a stomach change”, Ekow Micah said in an inspiring interview with Dr Who on Accra-based Hot Fm .

He added that, change is the best thing that happens to every man’s life, but it could be positive and it could also be negative: it all depends on you the individual.

When asked whether he will also endorse any political party,Ekow Micah disclosed that he is nonpolitical.According to him rasta men don’t buy divisiveness.

However,though he wouldn’t endorse any political party,it is his right as a good citizen to express his franchise by voting but wouldn’t come in broad day light to declare his support for any political party for everyone to know.

Ekow Micah is currently working on his yet to be released song titled “political malaria”

