SAB, Kessben Honoured With Gold Awards

Following his achievements in the radio industry within the Kumasi Metropolis, a prominent gospel radio presenter on Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Sammy Adu Boakye, aka SAB, has been honoured for his immense contributions in promoting God’s work through radio.

The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI), made up of prominent personalities who propagate the gospel through their life testimonies, honoured SAB at a colourful ceremony in Kumasi.

As the host of Streams of Life and Church Bells, all on Kessben FM, SAB was honoured with a citation and FGBMFI’s Life Member Pin of Gold, for using radio to win souls for Christ for more than one decade.

The owner of Kessben FM, Kwabena Kesse, who is a business mogul and a staunch Christian, was also honoured with a citation and a Life Member Pin of Gold from FGBMFI, for allowing his radio station to be used to promote the work of God.

SAB in a chat with BEATWAVES thanked Mr Kwabena Kesse, his family, listeners of his programmes and his numerous supporters for helping him to reach his current status in radio.

The top gospel personality who is a product of Adisadel College and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science &Technology (KNUST) also thanked FGBMFI, notably its President, Dr George Prah, for the great honour done to him, assuring to sustain his hard work.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi