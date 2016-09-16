D'banj dropped by Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music label?

Award-winning Afrobeats act, D’banj appears to have gone separate ways with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D music as a late tweet from the label confirmed the fears of many fans who hold the suspicion that he is no longer affiliated to the label.

In an updated list of artistes signed to the Kanye’s music imprint, both old and recent, which G.O.O.D music released on Twitter, D’banj’s name was prominently absent on the rundown, putting to rest gossipy tidbits with respect to whether he is still an act of the label.

The list of artistes include; Kanye West, Big Sean, Desiigner, John Legend, Pusha T, Tyga, Teyana Taylor, Kacy Hill and Q-Tip.

A summary of signed acts on Def Jam Records’ site also has D’banj’s name missing.

Music lovers in Nigeria have argued in favour of the label pointing out that D’banj have failed to put together an album after five years of parting ways with former label mate, Don Jazzy, back in 2011 and joining G.O.O.D Music.