Audio Report | 16 September 2016 10:38 CET

Audio: E Tunez (@etunezofficial) – Young Shall Grow Prod. By @SomikMusic

By O\'town Gist

He is into movies, he is into music and again, he is into music production. Etunez Harrison O. bares his mind on this track which speaks nothing but a ‘hustler’s tale’.

He twists it, he bends it and everything done on this tune gives out one melodious output for your thrilling pleasure.

‘Young Shall Grow’ is a speaking tune made on a beat laced by talented producer Somik, of course with a unquestionable delivery from E Tunez.

Get a feel of the song. Download and share with everyone.

Links
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/130450

Audio Report

