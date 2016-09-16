Audio Report | 16 September 2016 10:38 CET
Audio: E Tunez (@etunezofficial) – Young Shall Grow Prod. By @SomikMusic
He is into movies, he is into music and again, he is into music production. Etunez Harrison O. bares his mind on this track which speaks nothing but a ‘hustler’s tale’.
He twists it, he bends it and everything done on this tune gives out one melodious output for your thrilling pleasure.
‘Young Shall Grow’ is a speaking tune made on a beat laced by talented producer Somik, of course with a unquestionable delivery from E Tunez.
Get a feel of the song. Download and share with everyone.