He is into movies, he is into music and again, he is into music production. Etunez Harrison O. bares his mind on this track which speaks nothing but a ‘hustler’s tale’.

He twists it, he bends it and everything done on this tune gives out one melodious output for your thrilling pleasure.

‘Young Shall Grow’ is a speaking tune made on a beat laced by talented producer Somik, of course with a unquestionable delivery from E Tunez.

Get a feel of the song. Download and share with everyone.

Links

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/130450