Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Audio Report | 16 September 2016 10:38 CET

Music : Adomaa ft KobbySalm - 'Metease"

By Nii Atakora Mensah

Ghanaian AfroJazz Singer Adomaa has finally recorded her first gospel song with gospel rapper KobbySalm.

The song was recorded after she disclosed how unhappy some of her church members were when they realized she was into secular music during her Fans Connect event.

During the event, she said that some of her church mates and relatives were not too pleased with what she was doing but her family were solidly behind her regardless of the differences.

The million dollar question is, whether the pressures from the church and some family members has influenced Adomaa's new gospel song titled - 'Metease A (If I Live).

Or is the gospel rapper behind the switch?
On the other side, Gospel Rapper KobbySalm releases his sixth single after his “4 Single In A Month” project and Wish Beyond Wishes School tour which is scheduled to begin on 1st October, 2016 this year

This is the song being talked about.

Audio Report

There is only one thing which if one doesn't know, the ons is free.That is to sin, but what the one knows is to do good.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img