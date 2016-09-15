Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 15 September 2016 16:36 CET

Stonebwoy, EL, Amakye Dede to perform at Ghana Music Week Festival

By CitiFMonline

Stonebwoy, EL and Amakye Dede are booked to perform at the Ghana Music Week Festival in London. They will perform at indigo at The O2 on Friday, October 21, 2016.

Tickets for the event are on sale at axs.com and at shoobs.com .

Stonebwoy has been touring the world in recent weeks. He recently returned from Australia then went to Tamale where he was enskinned Sapashini (Dancehall Warrior) of Ghana.

EL has also released his Bar 3 album which features some talented artistes.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

If we don't act at the appropriate time we shall have to obtain an entry visa before we can enter our own House
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
