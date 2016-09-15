Stonebwoy, EL, Amakye Dede to perform at Ghana Music Week Festival

Stonebwoy, EL and Amakye Dede are booked to perform at the Ghana Music Week Festival in London. They will perform at indigo at The O2 on Friday, October 21, 2016.

Tickets for the event are on sale at axs.com and at shoobs.com .

Stonebwoy has been touring the world in recent weeks. He recently returned from Australia then went to Tamale where he was enskinned Sapashini (Dancehall Warrior) of Ghana.

EL has also released his Bar 3 album which features some talented artistes.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana