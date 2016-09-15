Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
15 September 2016

Bet Reality Tv Star, Uriel Unleashed Another Single Titled Anya

By Yinka Awoyemi

After releasing two House Music songs titled "Spell" and "Nwoke Oma" and having represented Nigeria in a recently concluded reality TV show on BET themed "Top Actor Africa"

Afro-House queen, Uriel has returned with another banging house tone titled "Anya" meaning Eyes. Anya is a high tempo Igbo infused Afro House Music; the song was taken from her forthcoming House Music EP scheduled for release later this year.

Cc @Urielmusicstar

Members

