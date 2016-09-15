Audio Report | 15 September 2016 15:51 CET
Bet Reality Tv Star, Uriel Unleashed Another Single Titled Anya
After releasing two House Music songs titled "Spell" and "Nwoke Oma" and having represented Nigeria in a recently concluded reality TV show on BET themed "Top Actor Africa"
Afro-House queen, Uriel has returned with another banging house tone titled "Anya" meaning Eyes. Anya is a high tempo Igbo infused Afro House Music; the song was taken from her forthcoming House Music EP scheduled for release later this year.
Cc @Urielmusicstar