Bet Reality Tv Star, Uriel Unleashed Another Single Titled Anya

After releasing two House Music songs titled "Spell" and "Nwoke Oma" and having represented Nigeria in a recently concluded reality TV show on BET themed "Top Actor Africa"

Afro-House queen, Uriel has returned with another banging house tone titled "Anya" meaning Eyes. Anya is a high tempo Igbo infused Afro House Music; the song was taken from her forthcoming House Music EP scheduled for release later this year.

Cc @Urielmusicstar