Honour me with a statue - Liwin

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Liwin has called on his fans not to wait for him to die before they honour him.

He has therefore urged them to erect a statue in his honour while he is alive.

The actor said in an interview with Ultimate FM that he would do it for himself if nobody would do that for him.

The comedian cum musician pointed out that he has realised that people are honoured in Ghana only after their death, something he sees as a bad practice.

Liwin stated that popular comedians like the late Bob Santo and Nkomode among others have contributed immensely to the creative arts industry but no monument has been created to celebrate them even after their death.

The actor bemoaned that people may soon forget about the exploits and achievements of these great comedians if nothing is done in their memory so it would be in the interest of the nation to immortalise them by erecting statues for them.

This, according to him, will serve as a motivation to other comedians to work hard and contribute to the development of the creative arts industry in Ghana.

Liwin said the initiative will also serve as a means to preserve the historic antecedents of the comedy industry in Ghana and further entice the younger generation to also develop an interest in comedy.

The Boss Nation CEO said Ghana could also benefit financially from them as it could attract tourists into the nation.

Liwin further explained that he once visited a tourist site in Canada and saw statues of prominent personalities in the world including American President Barack Obama where people pay to see them.