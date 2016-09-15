Celebrated music producer Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, believes that he is more qualified to be the Minister of Tourism Culture and Creative Arts.

According to him, his experience and vision for the creative arts sector makes him more qualified than the current sector Minister, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare and her deputy, Abla Dzifa Gomashie.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, the ‘Azonto Fiesta’ hit producer said the Minister and her deputy do not feel the pain of practitioners in the industry.

“I wish I would be made the Minister of Arts and Culture so I can do more. The people they put there, no offence to anybody, they don’t feel our pain,” he said.

Appietus believes that the Ministers are supposed to put in place structures to help improve the welfare of persons in the creative arts sector.

He noted that for example, the ministry can push for the construction of event venues and at least an auditorium in every region of Ghana.

The ‘Miss Doctor’ hit producer was of the view that a policy can be put in place for persons putting up malls or big edifices in Ghana to also make provisions for venues where events can be held and musicians can perform.

The renowned producer expressed disappointment that since the Ministers assumed office, they have not done anything concrete for the industry.

He stressed that it would be very difficult to point out one specific thing the Minister and her deputy have done that has “an effect on the industry. We should feel that something was done and it did not benefit just a few people but everybody.”

Known for the signature “Appietus in the mix”, the 39-year-old producer lamented further that, the proposed Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Academy designed to unearth talents and also give the needed training to musicians is yet to see the light of day.

“If you put people there to train people… to develop their talent, by this time, we would have guys who know how to play some instruments, know the skills of how sing on stage” and a host of other stills.

The future of Ghana music, and the industry in general, he noted, will be bright if key structures are put in place.

Appietus is one of several industry practitioners who have launched attacks on the Minister and the ministry for what they claim is nonperformance.

Recently, movie producer Socrates Sarfo, speaking on Burning Issues on Adom FM said Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare lacked knowledge about the industry and could therefore not make any meaningful contribution to its growth.

The Minister, he said, has contributed to what he called the abysmal performance in the industry since she assumed office.

“Apart from the deputy Minister, Abla Dzifa Gomashie who knows and understands the nitty-gritties of the industry, the rest of the staff at the Ministry are ignorant about the industry,” he claimed.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)