Most popular Hiplife Group; VVIP and the combatant trio (4X4) will be slugging it out on the red carpet at the 2016 Gold Rush Party on Friday, September 16 at Osu, Plot 7.

The Gold Rush Party, which is in its fifth year, is an activation by Ghana's leading hype man, and radio presenter (Hitz FM), Merqury Quaye.

According to the President of the #TurnUpArmy (Merqury Quaye), the Annual Gold Rush Party is usually held on weekends of his birthday as an avenue to wine and dine with fellow industry people.

“Gold Rush Party is a great time with my colleagues in the industry, fans, and loved ones,” he said.

The renowned MC also reckons that this year’s event promises to be a night to remember because for the first time since its inception the Gold Rush Party is being held on his birth date (Friday).

Merqury Quaye further reiterated the motive behind the name Gold Rush Party:

“We are Black Stars and our color is our pride. Gold is very valuable. The Gold Rush Party is a celebration of pride and great achievements,” he noted.

Artists expected to grace the event are; VVIP, 4X4, Choirmaster, MzVee, Okyeame Kwame, Tinny, FlowkingStone, Kaakie, Becca, Gloria Safo, Nana Akua Addo, Maudlyn Arday, Feli Lula, Ephraim, amongst others.

