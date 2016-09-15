Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 15 September 2016 15:51 CET

Michael Afrane Dares Wontumi

By SeanCitygh.com

Embattled Film Actor cum Producer, Michael Kwaku Afrane has taken a swipe against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Bosiako for attacking his decision to contest as Independent Candidate for the Manso –Nkwanta Constituency.

According to Michael Afrane, the action by the NPP Chairman is very unfortunate.

Reports suggested that the President John Dramani Mahama through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative arts have been given out vehicles to section of the industry players with the aim of buying their votes ahead of the December 7 elections.

Commenting on the development on Ashh fm afternoon talks show ‘’Key Note’’ program, Chairman Wutumi accused Michael Afrane of been manipulated by the NDC.

According to him, the actor has been conniving with the ruling National Democratic Congress to split votes of the NPP in that constituency.

'' Michael Afrane is a strong member of the NPP in the Bosomtwe but because of greediness he has gone for a brand new Chevrolet from the NDC with the motive of contesting as an Independent candidate at the Manso Nkwanta constituency to split our votes".

But in an interview with SeanCitygh.com, Ace actor Michael Afrane disclosed that the price of the car is 50,000 cedis and they made a deposit of Gh10000 before they were handed over the brand new Chevrolet cars from the ministry.

He refuted the allegation that they were given the cars for campaign purposes, “It’s never true that we were given the cars so as to campaign for the president.

Michael Afrane said, ‘’if chairman wutumi says he will match me booth for booth then am also ready to face him.

‘’ I want to tell chairman wutumi that only God can stop me from contesting as an Independent Candidate for Manso Nkwanta Constituency’’ he insist.

He however listed some stars that were also given the cars as Wayoosi, Awurama Badu, Nana Ampadu, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), Tagoe Sisters, Honey Frimpong, and many others.

General News

It will be very risky for a man to bend down to pick up something from the groung in the darkness,if he knows from the onset,a Gay is walking behind him.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img