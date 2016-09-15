Michael Afrane Dares Wontumi

Embattled Film Actor cum Producer, Michael Kwaku Afrane has taken a swipe against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Bosiako for attacking his decision to contest as Independent Candidate for the Manso –Nkwanta Constituency.

According to Michael Afrane, the action by the NPP Chairman is very unfortunate.

Reports suggested that the President John Dramani Mahama through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative arts have been given out vehicles to section of the industry players with the aim of buying their votes ahead of the December 7 elections.

Commenting on the development on Ashh fm afternoon talks show ‘’Key Note’’ program, Chairman Wutumi accused Michael Afrane of been manipulated by the NDC.

According to him, the actor has been conniving with the ruling National Democratic Congress to split votes of the NPP in that constituency.

'' Michael Afrane is a strong member of the NPP in the Bosomtwe but because of greediness he has gone for a brand new Chevrolet from the NDC with the motive of contesting as an Independent candidate at the Manso Nkwanta constituency to split our votes".

But in an interview with SeanCitygh.com, Ace actor Michael Afrane disclosed that the price of the car is 50,000 cedis and they made a deposit of Gh10000 before they were handed over the brand new Chevrolet cars from the ministry.

He refuted the allegation that they were given the cars for campaign purposes, “It’s never true that we were given the cars so as to campaign for the president.

Michael Afrane said, ‘’if chairman wutumi says he will match me booth for booth then am also ready to face him.

‘’ I want to tell chairman wutumi that only God can stop me from contesting as an Independent Candidate for Manso Nkwanta Constituency’’ he insist.

He however listed some stars that were also given the cars as Wayoosi, Awurama Badu, Nana Ampadu, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), Tagoe Sisters, Honey Frimpong, and many others.