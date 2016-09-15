‘We Must Embrace Our History, Heroes’



An appreciative, discerning audience assembled last Saturday, September 10 at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Legon, for the launch of a 315-page book titled 'Six Strings and a Note, Legendary Agya Koo Nimo in His Own Word'.

The book, written by Mr E. Obeng-Amoako Edwards, is a captivating portrait of Daniel Kwabena Boa Amponsah, known widely in this country and around the world as Agya Koo Nimo.

Agya Koo Nimo, who is the leading exponent of what is generally known as palm wine music and a great patriot, is well-known for songs such as 'Aburokyire Abrabo', 'Naa Densua', 'Akura Dua Kube', 'Ohia Ye Ya', 'Odo Akosombo' and 'Efie Ni Fie.'

Speaking on 'The Koo Nimo I Know' at the launch, Prof Kwesi Yankah, Vice Chancellor of the Central University, said he personally owed the veteran musician a debt of gratitude “for his role in shaping my scholarship as an ethnographer of communication.”

He described Agya Koo Nimo as “a rare artist, philosopher and teacher who has sung his way across the world and lectured in several universities, where he brings Ghanaian wit to life, with words and fingers.”

Prof Nketia chaired the function and said Agya Koo Nimo's legacy of beautiful music and unique way of playing the guitar must be preserved in our educational system.

Music maestro, Kojo Antwi, bought the first copy of the book when it was auctioned by emcee, KSM.

The launch event was punctuated with performances by Agya Koo Nimo as well as the Seprewa Players, Osei Korankye and his 16-year-old daughter, Abena Serwa.

The book's author who is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist spoke at the book launch. He urged Ghanaians to accept their history and heroes in order to move ahead.

“If we don't know where we are coming from, it is almost impossible to identify where we are going. There is so much we have here by way of our culture, our people and our country. If we don't take the time to cherish these things, chances are nobody will do it for us,” Mr Edwards said.

According to him, he first met Agya Koo Nimo in Houston in the United States about five years ago and that was when he decided to write a book about him.

Emeritus Prof J.H. Kwabena Nketia wrote the foreword of the book which brilliantly details Koo Nimo's life with useful insight into the philosophy and psychology behind the music he creates.