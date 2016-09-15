Vlisco Unveils Third Capsule Collection



In the spirit of Vlisco's 170th anniversary celebrations, the thrilling third installment of Vlisco's designer collaboration initiative has returned to the flagship Vlisco boutique at the Accra Mall.

The collaboration with the leading African textile manufacturer, Vlisco, follows the recent successful collections of Stylista and Poqua Poqu from earlier this year.

For this installment, Vlisco teamed up with talented Ghanaian designer, Melanie Crane, for 'Vlisco x Melanie Crane: the Capsule Collection' which is set to reinvent the wheel with creative designs in this collection.

The'Vlisco x Melanie Crane the Capsule Collection'

Melanie Crane is known for creating fashion indicative of African heritage, laced with inspirations from around the world. The 10-piece collection exclusively features fabrics from Vlisco's latest innovative line.

Speaking about the latest designer collaboration, Vlisco's Marketing Director, Stephen Badu, said, “Melanie Crane's youthful perspective on fashion made her the perfect choice for this quarter's design collaboration.

Her ability to create an invigorating collection out of colourful and vibrant fabric really embodies the timelessness of Vlisco.”

He added, “In marking Vlisco's 170th anniversary celebrations, we expect her collection to draw in the young and young at heart to invest in our brand, and be a part of the Vlisco story.”

“It is really exciting to be able to work with Vlisco for such a memorable occasion. You can't help but be inspired by the vivacious and flamboyant fabric and I am looking forward to a great ride with them on this collection,” Stephanie Melanie said.

The collection has been on display on mannequins in the Vlisco boutique since September 9. It will end on October 31, so customers who are captivated by the designs are encouraged to work with Melanie Crane to recreate the styles in customised outfits tailored to their needs.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri