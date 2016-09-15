Willie & Mike Billed To Perform In South Africa

A well-known gospel music group, Willie and Mike, will be on the same stage with several of the world's gospel music greats at this year's edition of a gospel event dubbed 'Oil & Greatness 2016'.

The two-day event will take place at the Miracle Center in King Williams Town, Eastern Cape Province, South Africa from September 23 to 25.

The group told Zionfelix.net that the upcoming event will give them the opportunity to worship with their fans in South Africa.

According to the gospel duo, they will use the opportunity to feature some of the South African gospel musicians on their next album which will be released in 2017.

Since they emerged on the gospel music scene, Willie and Mike have not looked back, and they continue to share their experiences with people all over the world who are affected by their music in different ways.

As one of the country's youngest celebrated gospel duo, Willie and Mike who have inspired and propagated the gospel of Christ through soul-inspiring gospel songs believe in doing something extraordinary to satisfy their fans.

Their style of performance has carved a niche for them in the highly competitive gospel music market.