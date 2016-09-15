Nollywood X TIFF: Movies, Fun, Fashion and Testimonials

A lot of our Nollywood filmmakers are currently in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and it's been a great testimonial of the world's reception to Nigerian cinema.

Nigerian filmmakers are basking in the glow of the 8-movie selection feat Nollywood achieved at this year's Toronto International film festival. And they are sure taking in all the experience.

Though it's essentially a movie-affair, fashion, fun, friendship (and who knows, maybe romance too) have made it a truly rewarding experience for our celebrities.

The stars went prepared and hit the ground running. Travelling with every necessity from stylist to make up artistes, it's no joke. The international scene is definitely paying attention.

No one can forget in a hurry, Nigerian British-American actor –David Oyelowo's excitement at the huge representation of Nollywood.

“We are about to be number 1,” he had gushed.

The wedding party was the first Nollywood movie to be screened at the festival and recorded huge success. Comedian, Emmaohmagod shared a screenshot of the message he received from Kemi Adetiba and others present and they're all great reviews.

93 days, Okafors Law and other movies have each gone on to receive standing ovation

Though he complained of missing Sallah meat, foremost filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan alongside the bankable Genevieve Nnaji were up to the task at the 'Conversation with Genevieve and Kunle' event where they spoke on all things Nollywood.

It has not been all work though, Ebony Life TV boss, celebrated her 52nd birthday on 11 September with naija folks in the midst of all the movie talk.

On the fashion scene, our celebrities have not disappointed at all. Wearing mostly Nigerian designers, they brought their A-game on Tiff's red carpet. We're pretty sure Maki Oh, Wana Sambo and a few others will be getting calls from Hollywood at the end of the festival.

See some of more amazing TIFF moments in pictures.

The festival which will come to a close on September 18 after an 11-day of all thing s film from festival

Nigerian cinema has grown in leapps and bounds in the last decade and we're sure looking forward to Cannes' film festival selection and many others.