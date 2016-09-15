A 315-page book about Agya Koo Nimo has been launched in Accra.

The book, which was titled 'Six Strings and a Note, Legendary Agya Koo Nimo in his own words,' was launched at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana.

Renowned ethnomusicologist and composer, Emeritus Professor J.H. Kwabena Nketia said that the event that the legacy of Agya Koo Nimo must be institutionalised.

“The man's legacy must be institutionalised so that there is a bit of Agya Koo NImo that people must learn when they go to music school or take music courses. I would like to think about because the man cannot do that by himself,” he said.

'Six Strings and a Note, Legendary Agya Koo Nimo in his own words' was authored by E. Obeng-Amoako Edwards, who is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who is based in Texas, USA. Emeritus Professor Nketia wrote the foreword.

The book takes readers on a journey through Agya Koo Nimo's early memories in Foase, a small village in the Ashanti Region; his encounters with Mr Daniel K Sam, the catechist taught him how to play the organ and exposed him to music. It also tells readers the things that Koo Nimo learnt from his parents.

The launch was punctuated with performances by Agya Koo Nimo, Osei Korankye and his 16 year old daughter, Abena Serwa.

About Agya Koo Nimo

Agya Koo Nimo was born in Foase, in the Atwima District of the Ashanti Region. He was born Kwame Boa-Amponsem but took on the name Daniel Amponsah when he was baptised.

He has released lots of songs, including the albums 'Ashanti ballads,' 'osabarima,' 'tete wo bi ka,' and 'highlife roots revival.'

He was elected as president of MUSIGA in 1979. He was also appointed as interim chairman of the Copyright Society of Ghana in 1985.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana