Kofi Wayo Pays Touching Tribute To The Late George Williams

Its been more than a month now since Ghanaian veteran actor, George Williams died.Ever since his demise was announced on the 1st of August,2016,most celebrities and movie lovers have sent their condolences to the late veteran actor..

Founder and Leader of the United Renaissance Party - URP, Charles Eric Kofi Wayo aka Kofi Wayo is the recent personality to eulogize the departed George Williams.

In a touching tribute,the Popular politician and internationally acclaimed business man,Kofi Wayo,indicated candidly that, the late George Williams was one of the friendliest and out going Ghanaians he has ever met.He likened the heart of the veteran actor to that of President John Mahama.

" George Williams- we called him Grams Williams, was one of the most Friendly and out going Ghanaians that I have ever met. He had a good heart, just like President John Mahama; He loved you no matter who you are. You can abuse him, but as soon as you were finished he would order you a drink", Kofi Wayo sorrowfully said.

He continued passionately,"Now he is gone but we all have to go some time.George Grams Williams will be missed by all the good people of Ghana. He had a great soul, but God knows best- I will really miss George, mostly on Saturdays when he would call me for us to go and eat together at Golden Tulip or at Mensvick. He was a great guy; fare thee well Grams,Fare Thee Well!!".

Late George Williams died at the age of 87 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness. He was popular for his role in the TV Series, Ultimate Paradise.

Kindly watch Kofi Wayo's touching tribute to the late George Williams in a full video below .