General News | 14 September 2016 16:06 CET

BBA star Huddah Monroe finally finds love

Source: nigeriafilms.com

Kenyan socialite and former Big Brother Africa (BBA) star, Huddah Monroe is a popular beauty on social media and most often, she has often found herself in different messy controversies.

Hardly a week goes by that she doesn’t give many something to talk about.

Known for her flamboyant lifestyle that she often flaunts on social media, the beautiful lady has finally found herself a man.

In a recent post, she disclosed that she has finally found love after guarding her heart against getting hurt for a long time whilst sharing cozy photos of them.

One thing that got us thinking is the fact that she wants people to know she has found love, then why is she hiding his face?

She said: “Love is a very beautiful thing, been guarding my heart for too long because everything I do flows from it plus I'm scared of getting hurt. But I guess this is it, he got me feeling some type of way.”

"No one gets into a fight to loose, but the real loosers are those who quit trying to win."
By: Francis Aka-eri
