I'm not the cause of Samini concert flop - Maccasio

Popular Tamale-based rapper Maccasio has debunked allegations that he partly caused the flop of the Samini’s Sallah fest Concert in Tamale over the weekend.

In an interview with enewsgh.com he disclosed that he was not contacted to perform on the night. He also claims that he didn’t know about the show till he saw a poster on Facebook whiles he was in Accra attending to other business.

This comes in sharp contrast to a statement from Samini’s camp about him refusing to perform because one DJ Parara was part of the organisers. It is public knowledge that DJ Parara does not have the best of relationships with the fast-rising rapper, with the latter refusing to play his songs on his radio shows.

Asanka, a member of the High Grade Family, told Pluzz FM that Maccasio had refused to perform because of DJ Parara, which partly caused the flop of the highly publicized show.

Maccasio is very popular up north,and his mounting of any platform is sure to attract thousands in Tamale.His August 13 concert for instance, drew nearly 20 thousand patrons to the Tamale Stadium.