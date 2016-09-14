Cwesi Oteng Disappointed in NDC

Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has expressed disappointment in the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to solve pertaining issues bedevilling Ghanaians in its eight-year term.

He wondered why the government refused to deliver on its 'Better Ghana Agenda' promise purportedly aimed at bettering the lives of Ghanaians.

The artiste observed that the spirit of the country is really down and that the country needs fresh breath.

“I am extremely disappointed in President Mahama's administration. Ghana was promised that things will be better on so many grounds, where the spirit of the nation will be lifted, I just think that since we were promised a better Ghana, we have seen how it's like, we have seen both NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Every person should now take stock of his life for every government that promised us, we should check whether the economy is alright,” he said.

The 'God Dey Bless Me' crooner over the weekend on his Twitter page endorsed the flagbearer of the opposition NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said it is in the right direction for Ghanaians to change government in the December polls by voting massively for NPP.

According to him, it's prudent to have a leader who has the interest of the nation at heart, and judge him based on his promises after his term.

“Yes I did endorse Nana Addo, I think we've had eight years of what better Ghana looks like and it's well enough and good so far, eight years is good enough because we were promised a better Ghana at a time that GH¢1.00 was equal to one dollar. Obviously, they have worked very hard on showing us the better Ghana which was promised, so I'm just advising and letting people know what I think Ghana's new direction should be, because we have had a better Ghana, let's have another Ghana with a leader who is experienced enough and his life over the years has proven to be worthy of emulation, his decision has been in the interest of the nation for so many years now.

Looking at what he is pursuing, we can judge him after his term of office in a retrospective way, take stock of his promises, and see if he delivered on what he promised or not,” he entreated.

Cwesi Oteng encouraged Ghanaians not to vote on autopilot, but rather take stock of government at all levels before casting their votes.

“That is why Africa has remained what it is now, because people vote on tribal lines, but not on policies or what is in best interest of the nation,” he observed.

– Ultimatefm