Get Your Dancing Shoes Ready: Chaka Chaka Tells Ghanaians

With less than two weeks to go, the excitement towards this year's Vodafone African Legends Night has started to build up faster as artistes and fans show enthusiasm for the September 24 show at the Banquet Hall, State House.

The celebrated South African music superstar, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, says she is preparing vigorously towards the event since it will be her first major show headlining in Ghana.

In a video message, Yvonne said Ghanaians should throng the venue in their numbers as she takes the African Legends Night to a new level with her infectious pop melodies, youth-minded lyrics and girlish charm.

She wrote on her twitter page, “Get your dancing shoes again. I am getting myself ready for u all.”

Yvonne seems to be an inspiration for Ghana's young and energetic music star, Wiyaala, aka the young lioness of Africa. In one of her tweets, Wiyaala stated, “I'm excited to share the same stage with Yvonne Chaka Chaka.”

Performing at the African Legends Night has always been a wish for the talented singer whose genre of music –Afro-pop connects very well with the objective of the event.

His Excellency Jon Benjamin, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, a well-known fan of Wiyaala, is hoping to be at the event to watch Yvonne and Wiyaala as he tweeted, “Can’t wait for this one: have always wanted to catch Yvonne live. With GH’s very own superstar Wiyaala in support.”

Vodafone has promised to give out free tickets to fans who are subscribers of 'Vodafone Red'.

According to the organisers, Global Media Alliance (GMA), their hotlines have been beaming with numerous calls from fans to buy tickets in bulk for friends and families to attend the show.

In an interview, Edwin Amankwah, Director at GMA, said tickets are selling for GH¢100 regular and GH¢200 VIP. Fans can purchase tickets at the accredited outlets like Vodafone retail shops, Koala Shopping Mall, Baatsona Total, Global Cinemas, Silverbird Cinemas and Tema Community 11 Shell.

African Legends Night is supported by CDH Savings & Loans, Phoenix Insurance, Phoenix Health, Phoenix Life, South African Airways, Huawei, Awake Purified Drinking Water, Avis Rental, Accra City Hotel, DDP, Alomo Gold and powered by Vodafone.