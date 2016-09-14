Controversial musician and satirist, A-Plus, has indicated that only cowards and persons who do not believe in the principles of probity and accountability would vote to retain President John Mahama during the December 7 polls.

“Most people are cowards and we continue to let a few persons behave as if they have brains that can control the rest of us and that is why anyone would vote for the NDC during this election. Such people do not believe in the principles of probity and accountability.

“Else how can we give our money to this government and then the government gives our money to someone to rare Guinea fowls and grow trees in the northern part of the country so as to create jobs and accelerate development in that part of the country. The persons took our money and later said the Guinea fowls have flown away and that the trees too have all been burnt. And yet Ghanaians are not asking for accountability. Is that not cowardice?” A-Plus stated over the weekend when he appeared on the Morning Zoo on Starr FM.

The musician was on the show to talk about his new song, 'Aben Bɛ BↃm', which talks about some of the wrong doings and perceived corruption on the part of government appointees and persons close to the corridors of power.

A-Plus said he is not worried about criticisms that he had openly declared his support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Over the years, I have done songs to criticise governments that have not done well irrespective of the party in power so if the NPP comes to power and they fail to deliver; I shall do a song to talk against it.

John Mahama and the NDC believe in buying Land Cruisers for chiefs, but Nana Addo and the NPP say they would rather use that money to build small dams for the villages so that in the dry season, the farmers, including the chiefs, can use the water in the dams to irrigate their farms.

When they do that, the farmers would get money to buy their own cars and the chief would also have money to buy his own cars. This is a party that promised us free SHS and I have no worry at all campaigning for the NPP or asking Ghanaians to vote for the NPP,” A-Plus mentioned.