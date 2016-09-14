E.L Surprises Fans With ‘BAR 3’ Album [Photos]

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper and reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, E.L, has launched his third studio album titled, 'BAR 3: The Lomi Era'.

The surprise album comes ahead of the third edition of the rapper's BAR concert series.

The first two editions of the BAR were heralded by mixtapes, but this time, the BBnZ Live foremost artiste decided to drop an album for the 'BAR 3'.

The launch ceremony was held at the Kristal Night Club in Accra on Friday and was well attended by some major players in Ghana's showbiz industry, including his BBnZ Live family.

The album contains 16 exciting and danceable tracks in which he features renowned rappers such as M.I and Khuli Chana.

Among the songs are 'Lomi', 'You No Go Fit See Me', 'Drop', 'Real Time Love', 'Superstar', 'Love Code', 'Lyrical Algebar', 'It's Your Life' and 'Can't Let It Phase Me'.

E.L earlier released some singles off the album, including ‘Love God‘ and ‘Portay De Be‘ featuring Cabum and Edem.

He thrilled patrons of the launching ceremony on Friday as he performed some of the songs.

The 'Lomi Era' album is E.L's third studio album after his debut album, 'Something Else' (2012) and the sophomore LP 'Everybody Loves Original Music' (E.L.O.M) released in 2012.

It is currently available for purchase at the Fotostores at the Accra Mall, A&C Mall, Junction Mall and the Oxford Street Mall. The rest include Monte Celo in Tema, The Views in Kumasi and other CD sale points.

E.L is currently a household name in Ghana and in international cycles. He became very popular on the music scene after he produced and featured on Sarkodie's song titled 'in 2011. He has since produced hit songs.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )