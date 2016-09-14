1st Class Studio Reopens

The management of the 1st Class Recording Studio yesterday announced that the studio has officially been re-opened to the public, including musicians, who want a place to record their albums.

The recording studio which has gone through a series of renovation and updating of its equipment to meet international standard is set to give the music industry a major boost with its newly equipped state-of-the-art sound recording equipment imported from the States.

The resident sound engineer, Gyebi Marvin, told BEATWAVES that his outfit which had contributed toward the progress of the music industry in Ghana would continue to build a brand, engage and partner with music stakeholders to promote the industry to the outside world.

“With only a few weeks in business, the studio will soon change the face of Ghanaian music industry with its ultra-modern equipment,” Marvin said.

The resident sound engineer wants Ghanaians to know that they can get the best sound quality, hospitality, work with the best sound engineer at an affordable price, adding, “For upcoming artistes and those already in the industry, look no further than 1st Class Studio where you can get everything you want in terms of music at an affordable price.”

Gyebi Marvin who has worked with artistes like Sakordie, Castro, among others, disclosed that his outfit which is located at Mamprobi has put in place packages for upcoming artistes who want to develop their talents.