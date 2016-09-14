Bernard Amankwaah Live In Concert This Sunday

This Sunday, September 18, one of Ghana's contemporary gospel artistes, Bernard Amankwah, will host the ninth edition of an event dubbed 'Celebration of His Grace' concert at the National Theatre in Accra.

Apart from promoting Christ through live musical performances by all the artistes, the organisers say the event will also be used to preach the need to maintain peace before, during and after the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections slated for December 7.

As usual, the event will kick off at 4:00pm, a time advisedly selected to ensure that patrons get home early enough to relax for the start of another working week.

On the bill are some of Ghana's favourite voices – Irene Logan, Alexandra, surprise guest artistes and a choir group from one of the reputable churches in the metropolis.

Coming off in an election year, the event is sub-themed: 'Peace Concert', an obvious indication of the artiste's desire to use the platform of this sumptuous feast of gospel sounds to drum home the need for all Ghanaians to contribute their bit to sustaining the peace before, during and after the December 7 general elections.

Last year's event was a sellout, judging not only by the full house but also the quality and enthusiasm of sponsorship. Last year, Bernard released his fifth major album, 'I'm Redeemed', which became an instant hit on the gospel music scene.

By George Clifford Owusu