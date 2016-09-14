Miss Ghana UK 2016 Set For 24th September

The Miss Ghana UK Foundation, organisers of the biggest and most prestigious African beauty pageant across Europe, Miss Ghana UK, has this week announced the date and venue for the grand finale of this year’s edition of the pageant.

Come Saturday 24th September 2016, the Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall (Hornton Street, W8 7NX) will come alive when fifteen (15) beautiful ladies of Ghanaian descent attempt to out-do each other to be crowned Miss Ghana UK 2016.

Dubbed as a night of beauty, elegance and intellect, the event known for its pomp and pageantry will be a perfect opportunity for the fifteen contestants to display to the rest of the world the rich Ghanaian culture.

Ms. Mavis Osei, the event coordinator for Miss Ghana UK 2016 said that “this year’s edition has been a totally unique experience for both the contestants as well as organisers and we are happy about all the latest introductions including the exciting Miss Ghana UK diaries. This year’s show is going to be remarkable and there is a lot for patrons on the night”.

Every year, the Miss Ghana UK beauty pageant is patronized by all the big names in the arts and entertainment industry across the United Kingdom including soccer stars, television and radio personalities and other celebrated personalities.

Tickets for Miss Ghana UK 2016 are currently selling at Shoobs.com and also available in Ghanaian shops across the United Kingdom.