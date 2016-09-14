Bullhaus Entertainment in conjunction with Broadway Entertainment made a successful album launch dubbed ‘Elevation Time’ concert for their artiste Rudebwoy Ranking.

The Nima highway was filled with fans of Rudebwoy and other genres of artistes billed to perform on the night.

Upcoming artistes were given the nod to exhibit their different flow on their scores of their genres.

The night saw budding dancehall singer Ebony Reigns, as she thrilled her fans with her popular song ‘Kupe’.

With enough energy brought on stage, Ras Kuuku, didn’t disappoint his fans as they continue to sing along with him as he performed.

Kuuku performed popular songs like Adebaky3, and trending song dubbed ‘Nwansina’ which features Luther.

CEO of Bad Man Family (BMF), Tinny, electrified the crowd when he mounted the stage, his performance proved that he is still at his pick when it comes to his genre.

Tinny performed both old and new songs, which enthused fans yearning for more.

Rudebwoy brought the night to a standstill with energetic performances.

The 'Pon Bill' hit-maker got the crowd going “gaga” as he performed over an hour of hit song after hit song with live band performance.

He sang both his old songs and current hit ‘Don't Cry’ getting patrons gyrating and singing in unison as he performed.

Other artistes who graced the album launch includes; Zeal of VVIP, Epixode, AK Songstress among others.





