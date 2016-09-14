Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 14 September 2016 10:41 CET

Stars shake fans at Rudebwoy’s ‘Elevation Time’ Album Launch

By Blagogee.com 

Bullhaus Entertainment in conjunction with Broadway Entertainment made a successful album launch dubbed ‘Elevation Time’ concert for their artiste Rudebwoy Ranking.

The Nima highway was filled with fans of Rudebwoy and other genres of artistes billed to perform on the night.

Upcoming artistes were given the nod to exhibit their different flow on their scores of their genres.

The night saw budding dancehall singer Ebony Reigns, as she thrilled her fans with her popular song ‘Kupe’.

With enough energy brought on stage, Ras Kuuku, didn’t disappoint his fans as they continue to sing along with him as he performed.

Kuuku performed popular songs like Adebaky3, and trending song dubbed ‘Nwansina’ which features Luther.

CEO of Bad Man Family (BMF), Tinny, electrified the crowd when he mounted the stage, his performance proved that he is still at his pick when it comes to his genre.

Tinny performed both old and new songs, which enthused fans yearning for more.

Rudebwoy brought the night to a standstill with energetic performances.

The 'Pon Bill' hit-maker got the crowd going “gaga” as he performed over an hour of hit song after hit song with live band performance.

He sang both his old songs and current hit ‘Don't Cry’ getting patrons gyrating and singing in unison as he performed.

Other artistes who graced the album launch includes; Zeal of VVIP, Epixode, AK Songstress among others.


Img 6542


Img 6640

General News

"Tell me who is your friend and I will tell you who you are"
By: Kpieni
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img