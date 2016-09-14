Accra City Hotel to host Yvonne Chaka Chaka

The face-lifted Accra City Hotel (formerly Novotel) will host one of Africa’s most celebrated music icons – Yvonne Chaka Chaka – as she prepares for the African Legends Night slated for September 24, at the Banquet Hall, State House.

The organisers of the event, Global Media Alliance (GMA), chose the four-star Hotel, a member of the CDH Group, because of its world- class service and trendy facilities available for such a guest of international repute.

The General Manager of Accra City Hotel, Roman Krabel told a cross-section of journalists that the Hotel has enjoyed a huge facelift to host such celebrated icons.

“When the new management took over, we resolved to create a whole new world-class experience for our guests. We’re prepared in terms of service and facilities in order to step ahead of the competition; we’re fully prepared to give this celebrated African icon and her entourage, an unforgettable treat. It’ll be our 28th Anniversary gift to her,” Mr. Krabel said.

The management of GMA commended CDH Financial Holdings for letting Accra City Hotel sponsor the event.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is expected to take the African Legends Night to another level with her infectious pop melodies, youth-minded lyrics and girlish charm.

Nicknamed the "Princess of Africa", the powerful alto voice, is set to thrill her fans with ever-remembered songs like "I'm Burning Up", "Thank You Mister DJ", and the ever-popular "Umqombothi" which shot her to stardom.

She has performed for HRM Queen Elizabeth II, Ex-US President Bill Clinton, former South African President Thabo Mbeki and a host of other world leaders.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com