Music Group FBS Endorses John Mahama For 2016 Election

Music group FBS has publicly declared their unflinching support for the NDC’s presidential candidate President John Dramani Mahama, for his second term bid.

The group which joined Celebrities for Mahama, mentioned on Montie FM Entertainment show “Fontoomfrom” that the decision to endorse candidate Mahama, was due to the evidence and the rate at which President Mahama has developed the country in the shortest time of his tenure.

“We know the evidence speaks for itself; but since some people are refusing to face reality, we have decided to add our voices to the many who have endorsed Mahama through our music” they said.

The group which is made up of Naa-Joe and Dee added in a separate chat with GhanaPoliticsonline.com , that since they are from Zongo, their main target is to preach the good works to the people of Zongo.

“The NDC government led by John Dramani Mahama understands the people of Zongo, and so far have not disappointed the people of Zongo”

As to the plans they have and what they have to contribute to propagating the good works, they said they are coming up with a music that will communicate the good works of Mahama to Ghanaians as well as start a Zongo tour.