I hid in a car boot first time I saw Genevieve Nnaji - Mercy Johnson

Genevieve Nnaji is a big brand till date in the Nigerian movie industry and has been perceived as one of the most expensive actresses.

Mercy Johnson, on the other hand, is also a big brand in the movie industry and she recently resumed acting after taking a break for a few years to care for her children.

In a recent interview, Mercy Johnson revealed a shocking encounter she had with Genevieve Nnaji.

She disclosed that she adored Genevieve and was always looking forward to meeting her in person.

According to the actress, her first time meeting Genevieve didn’t go well as she fidgeted and hid in the car boot of her friend who accompanied her for the visit.

In her own words she said, “The first time I met her, my friend took me there. When we got to where she was, I became nervous. I told my friend 'no let me hide in your boot' and I did. I got into her boot. Can you imagine I came to see her and when I got there I wanted to run back and I jumped into my friend's boot? So, when she came out of the hotel, I could not see her, I could only hear her voice. The second time I saw her was on set. When she came down, and I met her, she said ahh! Mercy I like your movies, and I started crying. I was in tears of joy. I said, 'Aunty Genevieve, so you watch my movies?'. She was sort of embarrassed. Before I met her, she had already known that there was somebody who was crazily insane about her. She was really nice to me, receptive. And even whenever we work together she will correct me and say that thing you did, you could have done it this way.”