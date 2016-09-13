Nasty C, Yemi Alade, others to perform at 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards

African stars Yemi Alade, Nasty C and Babes Wodumo are to dazzle fans with electrifying performances at Johannesburg’s first ever edition of the MTV Africa Music Awards Johannesburg 2016 (MAMA).

According to Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, General Manager, Multichoice Ghana, “the MAMA’s highlights the “gold standard” in contemporary music, creativity and achievement.”

He added that the MTV Africa Music Awards Johannesburg 2016 promises to be the biggest and best ever, with more than 15,000 fans expected to fill out the Ticketpro Dome for the unique celebration.

The definitive annual celebration of African and international talent and achievement, MAMA 2016 recognises and rewards musicians and achievers who have made the most impact on African music and youth culture over the previous year.

The ceremony will feature stunning performances from African and international artistes along with the show’s signature cross-genre and cross-border collaborations

MAMA 2016 will celebrate African talent across 18 award categories, including Best Male, Best Female, Best Song and Best Collaboration in partnership with Absolut. The contribution of artists from Portuguese and French-speaking Africa will also be recognised in the Best Lusophone and Best Francophone categories.

Additional categories include the Africa Re-Imagined Award and Personality of the Year. The nominations for the awards will be revealed in two parts: on 21 September in Johannesburg, and in Lagos on 2 October.

Celebrating the Pan-African scope of the MAMA, the awards will encompass two stunning Road to MAMA events featuring MAMA nominees and superstar DJs, to be held in Durban and Lagos.

Another much-anticipated element of MAMA 2016 will be a music industry workshop for aspiring musicians held on the day prior to the awards October 21.

First staged in 2008, the MTV Africa Music Awards has recognised the talent of musicians, achievers and personalities from across Africa, rewarding iconic artists and game changers such as 2Face Idibia, Davido, D’Banj, Flavour, HHP, Fally Ipupa, Liquideep, Mafikizolo, Lira, Nameless, Lupita Nyong’o, Clarence Peters, Diamond Platnumz, Anselmo Ralph, Sarkodie, P-Square, Tiwa Savage, Cabo Snoop, Toofan, Trevor Noah, Zebra & Giraffe, Uhuru, Wahu, Yemi Alade, and many more.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com