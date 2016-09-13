Veronica Afrakoma Set To Release Third album

Young and talented gospel artiste, Veronica Afrakoma, is set to release her fourth album titled 'Calvary'.

The songs on her fourth album talk about the faithfulness of God and the reason why every living soul should give thanks to Him every day.

The songs on the eight-track, according to her, were composed to educate, entertain and encourage everybody, including the downhearted.

Her management is optimistic that the new inspirational album would shoot Veronica's image onto the international gospel music arena and give her the needed recognition to evangelise the word of God through her songs.