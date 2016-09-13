Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 13 September 2016

Veronica Afrakoma Set To Release Third album

By Daily Guide

Young and talented gospel artiste, Veronica Afrakoma, is set to release her fourth album titled 'Calvary'.

The songs on her fourth album talk about the faithfulness of God and the reason why every living soul should give thanks to Him every day.

The songs on the eight-track, according to her, were composed to educate, entertain and encourage everybody, including the downhearted.

Her management is optimistic that the new inspirational album would shoot Veronica's image onto the international gospel music arena and give her the needed recognition to evangelise the word of God through her songs.

never ever give up, keep moving on
By: j. bampoh
