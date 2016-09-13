Lily Welbeck Resurfaces

R&B artiste Lily Welbeck, an intelligent young lady with a powerful and sensual voice, is set to drop her maiden album next week on the music market.

The artiste who went on a short break to further her education after releasing five hit singles to her credit has worked with a number of Ghanaian music icons who are making waves on the music scene.

Lily's maiden album contains motivating and soul-soothing songs, and the title track of the new album, 'I Love You', is a mid-paced tune which is also, indeed, a timeless danceable masterpiece fit for all occasions.

Most of the songs on the album sang in English and French can be considered as highlife but fused with funky and hiphop beats.

The lyrics on the album were carefully chosen in order to communicate to everybody, and all the songs on the album have high soul-touching themes.

Known as Miss Lee, she has planned to release three music videos to back the promotion and sale of the album.

“The videos as soon as it is released will be showed on all TV stations across the country,” she said.

Behind the scenes footages of the music video so far give a good impression that she will be serving something unique that is likely to garner worldwide attention.

Lily, a product of Keta Senior High School and Wisconsin University, in an interview with BEATWAVES, expressed her optimism to make a breakthrough this year with her album.

Some of the songs on the eight-track album include 'For You To Love Me Again', Ton Amour' (Your Love), among others.