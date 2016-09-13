Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 13 September 2016 11:41 CET

Popular Model Buried

By Daily Guide

The remains of popular Ghanaian model and video vixen, Belinda Akosua Asiamah, was laid to rest over the weekend.

She was buried on Saturday, September 10 at Madina cemetery after her body was laid in state adjacent Madina new market, where her funeral service was held.

At the funeral to pay their last respect were family, friends, colleague models, among others.

Belinda died August 12 after she was hospitalised at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Belinda Akosua Asiamah

Until her untimely death, Belinda was a rising star. She started gaining prominence in Ghana's entertainment industry with her works.

She started gaining spotlight from a modelling talent show by the Exopa Modelling Agency dubbed Exopa New Faces, where she became a first runner-up at the runway event.

Later, she was featured in Guru's 'Boys Abrɛ' video and also Obrafour's 'Pimpinaa' video.

In 2015, she was also featured in Yvonne Nelson's award-winning movie, 'If Tomorrow Never Comes', playing one of the unusual scenes in the movie.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50    Email: [email protected] )

If you believe everything you read then you better not read
