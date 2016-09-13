Hundreds thrilled at Hitz FM's Homowo After Jam

All roads leading to the Joteku Pub at the Teshie 1st Junction was chocked as hundreds trooped the venue for Hitz FM’s Homowo After Jam last Friday.

The station, well known for providing the best entertainment has to offer, stormed the pub to give listeners and revellers a good dose of what they do best.

The Joteku Pub event comes on the heels of a well patronised Hitz FM Homowo Street Vibez on August 27 at the Osu 5 Street Junction which climaxed to the celebration of this year’s Homowo festival of the Gas in Accra.

That event witnessed exciting performances from Choirmaster of Praye fame, Wisa Greid, Tinny, Screwface and a host of other artistes.

On Friday September 9, the station took part of its programming to the pub. A move to give revellers a feel of what the station does and also socialise with their favourite presenters.

The Homowo After Jam kicked off at 3pm with the Cruise Control show hosted by Ghana’s number one hype man, Mercury Quaye. In his usual elements, Mercury gave revellers a taste of what the night had to offer.

He dished out the best music had to offer. A special edition of the Hitz High Table and Hitz Gallery with Dr Pounds was also aired live from the venue.

Unlike the Osu 5 Street Junction event, which witnessed performances from several acts, Hitz FM switched gears to only dish out good music giving revellers the perfect avenue to start their weekend right.

In their numbers, some of Hitz FM’s presenters, Haglah, KMJ, Doreen Avio, Mike Gizo and MzGee, joined Mercury Quaye and Dr Pounds to make the party a memorable one.

The Homowo After Jam swung into full gear at 3pm. The fun did not stop till after 2am, Saturday, when revellers had a full dose of the entertainment Hitz FM had to offer.

