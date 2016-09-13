Funke Akindele pregnant so soon, before her nuptial?

After a quiet marriage in London to her new heart-throb, JJC Skillz, last month, screen character, Jenifa, born Funke Akindele, has reached out to her fans to pray for her for the fruit of the womb this year, sparking a healthy suspicion she might have been pregnant before the nuptial.

The top-rated actress, 39, sent out the message to her over one million fans on Facebook, highlighting the many troubles she had in her previous marriage to Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede, that barely lasted a year.

“I’m not shy to say this”, she began and begged “Please don’t ignore. You all know, I, Funke Akindele, Jenifa, has been married for a while now without any issue”, she wrote.

“Some have even laughed at me, insulted me, judged me, without knowing the pains I go through. I put every effort in entertaining my fans and Nigerians at large, I made you laugh and some would even say I’ve inspired them in one way or the order.

“Now I’m in another man’s house, please put me in your prayers. I pray this year 2016 will not pass me by. I will not only give birth but I will give birth safe and sound. As you write ‘Amen’ to this prayer, may God answer all your hidden prayers,” she stated.

The big question that arose from her post is that, the actress as she writes may have been at an advanced state of pregnancy if she expects to have a child this year 2016, between September and December.